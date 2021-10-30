Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Kowloon City (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Kowloon City (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (October 30) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Kowloon City.

Chan Ying-fat, aged 86, went missing after he left a caring home on Waterloo Road on October 28 afternoon. Staff of the caring home made a report to Police yesterday (October 29).

He is about 1.6 metres tall, 52 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a square face with yellow complexion and is bald. He was last seen wearing a grey vest, a white long-sleeved shirt, grey trousers and grey sport shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.