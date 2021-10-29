Exchange Rate Notification No.88/2021 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby makes the following amendments in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Notification No.82/2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 21st October, 2021 with effect from 30th October, 2021.

In the SCHEDULE-I of the said Notification, for serial No.15 and the entries relating thereto, the following shall be substituted, namely: –

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Exported Goods) 15. South African Rand 5.10 4.80

