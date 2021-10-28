Bill Tveite Takes Every Reader on a Quest to Choose the Perfect Puppy for a Family in the Relaunch of his Book

Many have longed to adopt a dog at some time in their lives. Who wouldnt want to befriend a beautiful, loving furball? Theres a reason why dogs are known as mans best friend. They will repay you with undying love and unwavering loyalty if you show them even a fraction of affection. Our spirits, like how we connect with humans, connect with dogs who are destined to be a part of our life. The touching story of a family in search of the paw-fect addition to their household demonstrates that not every dog is intended to be in your care.



Bill Tveite invites kids and adults alike into the heartwarming story of Max in the book The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg  Rescue Dog.



Tveite uses Seuss-like rhythm and repetition, greatly enhanced by Gregory Steeles unique illustrations to take your family on the fun adventure of finding the perfect dog for this nearly normal family.



The family visits several animal shelters in search of the dog that would be theirs. They finally find Maximillian P Dogg and he becomes part of their nearly normal family.



Your young child will be retelling the story to you after the second or third reading, like many of us have experienced with books like Green Eggs and Ham.



This is the first book of a series that will feature the lovable Maximillian P Dogg and his adventures.



Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/the-adventures-of-maximillian-p-dogg-rescue-dog-max-finds-a-new-home-by-bill-tveite/



The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg  Rescue Dog: Max Finds A New Home

Author: Bill Tveite

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: September 2021

Book Genre: Childrens Book





About the Author:

Mr. Tveite is a pharmacist who enjoys his work, as well as his leisure activities, especially golf.