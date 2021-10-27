Canada – Tribunal Initiates Final Injury Inquiry—Oil Country Tubular Goods from Austria

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today initiated an inquiry to determine whether the dumping of oil country tubular goods originating in or exported from the Republic of Austria has caused injury or retardation or is threatening to cause injury. This final injury inquiry was initiated further to a notice received from the Canada Border Services Agency stating that a preliminary determination had been made respecting the dumping of the above-mentioned goods.

On February 22, 2022, the Tribunal will determine whether the dumping has caused injury or retardation or is threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Any interested person, association or government that wishes to participate in the Tribunal’s inquiry may do so by filing Form I – Notice of Participation. For details on the specific product under inquiry or for more information, visit the Tribunal’s website.