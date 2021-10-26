Quote Logic: Native Mobile App for Creating Instant Quotes for LED Lighting Industry to Launch

Lighting and Software industry experts come together to create a revolutionary quoting app poised to disrupt the way bids are created for both retrofit and design build projects. Quote Logic; See it. Quote it. Send it!

LAS VEGAS – Oct. 25, 2021 – PRLog — Today, Quote Logic, a leading U.S. based No-Code software development company is gearing up to launch its newest product, a retrofit and design build software platform designed specifically for the lighting industry.

Introducing the Quote Logic app. This leading-edge application is designed to streamline proposal submittals, combining sales calls and job walks by enabling sales agents to do a walking audit of job sites quickly and effectively like nothing seen before. Lighting representatives will now walk job sites and collect all necessary site data, including snapping reference photos, while simultaneously building formal quotations for their clients directly from their cell phones.

Building small and large job proposals that include accurate and detailed ROI calculations for design build or retrofit LED lighting solutions has never been easier. Within the included retrofit software platform, lighting professionals are now able to create bids for both new installations and retrofit projects.

Quotations can be instantly submitted along with useful product marketing literature such as spec sheets and sell sheets, as ready to e-mail PDF files directly from their mobile device before they leave the job site.

Unlike other quoting software for the lighting industry, Quote Logic has been designed as a lite and agile program poised to do much more for lighting manufacturers and lighting distributors than just take fixture counts and quote projects. “This has been a three-year development journey. We have created a truly versatile, lighting industry mobile application. An easy to use app that not only enables super-fast quoting, but also creates a lighting industry marketplace.

Our two-year road map includes the creation of a community hub that includes a social media platform where lighting professionals, electricians, distributors, and end users can all interact. Users can post pictures of projects, ask questions, you name it. We basically are creating an environment where lighting industry manufacturers, lighting representative agencies, lighting distributors, lighting contractors and customers can openly ask and discuss anything they want related to the lighting industry,” says co-founder and CEO, Raul Klein.

“Our team is amazing! Our 30+ years of experience and knowledge in both the traditional lighting industry and the recent evolution to LED lighting has led us to create this product using the most advanced, Next Gen No-Code 2.0 software platform available. We have the most effective software development team on the planet working on our application, specifically for the lighting industry,” says co-founder and CTO, Ivan Assenov.

The first iteration of the Quote Logic application (https://www.quote- logic.com/) is set for release by November 2021, with more enhancements, useful “bells and whistles”, and CRM integration capability quickly behind. “There is nothing we aren’t willing to do for the lighting industry, and there is nothing that we can’t do with our product and team in place!” added Klein.

ABOUT QUOTE LOGIC:

Quote Logic is a leading U.S. based software technology company (https://www.quote- logic.com/contact) focused on creating the most robust, simple, user friendly, and truly mobile Software as a Service (SaaS) project quoting platform for the lighting industry. Quote Logic’s ability to create leading edge NoCode Elements enable the platform to quickly and easily pivot while offering the ability to perform semi-customization to the app for individual user needs.