COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 283

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed102.8 Crore(1,02,86,69,053) today. More than 58 lakh (58,87,981) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10378349 2nd Dose 9160163 FLWs 1st Dose 18369711 2nd Dose 15755666 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 409247732 2nd Dose 128674750 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 172473363 2nd Dose 91948973 Over 60 years 1st Dose 108362524 2nd Dose 64297822 Cumulative 1st dose administered 718831679 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 309837374 Total 1028669053

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 25thOctober, 2021 (283thDay) HCWs 1st Dose 125 2nd Dose 9261 FLWs 1st Dose 234 2nd Dose 27858 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1674150 2nd Dose 2381439 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 413281 2nd Dose 771681 Over 60 years 1st Dose 220856 2nd Dose 389096 1st Dose Administered in Total 2308646 2nd Dose Administered in Total 3579335 Total 5887981

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

