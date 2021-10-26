COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 283

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed102.8 Crore(1,02,86,69,053) today. More than 58 lakh (58,87,981) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10378349
2nd Dose
9160163
FLWs
1st Dose
18369711
2nd Dose
15755666
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
409247732
2nd Dose
128674750
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
172473363
2nd Dose
91948973
Over 60 years
1st Dose
108362524
2nd Dose
64297822
Cumulative 1st dose administered
718831679
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
309837374
Total
1028669053
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 25thOctober, 2021 (283thDay)
HCWs
1st Dose
125
2nd Dose
9261
FLWs
1st Dose
234
2nd Dose
27858
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
1674150
2nd Dose
2381439
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
413281
2nd Dose
771681
Over 60 years
1st Dose
220856
2nd Dose
389096
1st Dose Administered in Total
2308646
2nd Dose Administered in Total
3579335
Total
5887981
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
****
MV
HFW/COVID Vaccination/25thOctober/5
(Release ID: 1766427)
Visitor Counter : 377