Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 283

Oct 26, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed102.8 Crore(1,02,86,69,053) today. More than 58 lakh (58,87,981) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10378349

2nd Dose

9160163

FLWs

1st Dose

18369711

2nd Dose

15755666

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

409247732

2nd Dose

128674750

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

172473363

2nd Dose

91948973

Over 60 years

1st Dose

108362524

2nd Dose

64297822

Cumulative 1st dose administered

718831679

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

309837374

Total

1028669053

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 25thOctober, 2021 (283thDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

125

2nd Dose

9261

FLWs

1st Dose

234

2nd Dose

27858

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1674150

2nd Dose

2381439

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

413281

2nd Dose

771681

Over 60 years

1st Dose

220856

2nd Dose

389096

1st Dose Administered in Total

2308646

2nd Dose Administered in Total

3579335

Total

5887981

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/25thOctober/5

(Release ID: 1766427)
Visitor Counter : 377