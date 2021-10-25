Skilling of Design/ Commissioning technical personnel in Application of Geo-synthetics in infrastructure projects approved,

The Pilot Project on skilling of Design/ Commissioning technical personnel associated with application of geo-textiles in infrastructure projects (roads. highways, railways, water resources) has been approved by the Ministry of Textiles. It will be conducted concurrently by (i) Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore, (ii) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras; and (iii) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The coordinating faculty of the respective fields of Engineering will look after the implementation of the special courses in consultation with the other concerned centres/ offices of the respective Institute. Ministry will coordinate, for all matters related to conducting of these Courses with (a) prof. G.I,. Sivakumar Babu, IISc, Bangalore; (b) prof. Rajagopal Karpurapu, IIT, Madras; and (c) prof. Satyendra Mittal, IIT Roorkee. from the respective institutes.

A batch will consist of minimum 75 to maximum 100 candidates. During the pilot phase, 2 batches are scheduled per each of the three Institutes. Further, continuation of the special skill development course will be subjected to a review by the Mission Directorate of National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) or the Ministry of Textiles.

The Institutes will conduct these courses on no-profit/ no-loss basis. The Institutes will advertise/ publicize the courses and invite application from willing and eligible candidates (who are Indian citizens having relevant educational qualifications and adequate experience related to the field). The Institute will charge Rs. 1000 per candidates as a token fee. Once batch(es) having minimum number of 75 candidates is firmed, Ministry of Textiles will provide full amount or Rs. 4.50 lakhs per batch as an advance to the respective Institute. On completion of the Batch/ Course, the Institute will furnish a Statement of Expenditure/ UC to the Ministry and surplus grant, if any, will be returned to the Government.

On its part, Ministry of Textiles will coordinate with other concerned Central Government Departments/ State Governments for mobilizing the trainees. Respective institutes have been advised to utilize their networks (including social media platform/ alumni network) for wider participation of suitable candidates.

