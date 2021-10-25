PM greets ITBP personnel on their Raising Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted all the ITBP personnel on their Raising Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to the icy heights of the Himalayas, our @ITBP_official Himveers have answered the nation’s call with utmost dedication. Their humanitarian work during times of disasters is noteworthy. Greetings to all ITBP personnel on their Raising Day.”

