Blockchain & Infrastructure Post-Event Release

In August of 2021, the US Senate approved a $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, as part of the $3.5 Trillion Budget Bill. Language in this bill suggested that $28 Billion in funding would come from enforcing tax-reporting requirements on cryptocurrency brokers. In response, the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) (www.gbaglobal.org) partnered with a coalition of blockchain associations to present Blockchain & Infrastructure (https://bit.ly/3nsa1GP), a two-day hybrid event coupling an educational seminar with a networking reception.

Aimed at educating government policymakers, Blockchain & Infrastructure addressed the impact of cryptocurrency adoption on government, along with other financial trends that are outpacing regulatory understanding. Renowned leaders in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, such as Dr. Scott Stornetta, one of the founders of blockchain technology, and Charles Hoskinson, the Founder of Cardano and one of the original creators of Ethereum, brought their insights to the current landscape.

Streamed to over 11,000 individual IP addresses, Blockchain & Infrastructure aimed at educating governments on this movement, and those who wished to learn tuned in.

The live event, stepping into the remains of a COVID world, was attended by over 200 guests, braving pandemic uncertainties. Culminating in an evening reception at the Whittemore House, Ambassadors, a crypto billionaire, blockchain leaders, and government policymakers continued their discussions. In this beautiful and historic mansion, deals were made, affecting the trajectory and infrastructure of the blockchain future.

As blockchain technology continues to impact all systems, the Government Blockchain Association (GBA), will provide high content events to help the public and private sectors connect, communicate, and collaborate. Join the GBA community in January 2022 for The Future of Money, Governance, & the Law; live in Washington DC (https://bit.ly/3Gh7OXu), and streamed globally.



Topic: Press release summary