Urban Grind TV Launches Urban Grind TV Music Distribution via Universal Music Group/Ingrooves

Urban Grind TV has been broadcasted on Comcast Cable 25 in Chicago for 24 seasons, each episode featuring a new 58-minute show with music, videos, and interviews with artists and entertainers worldwide. Urban Grind Radio, Urban Grind Lifestyle Magazine, and Urban Grind Artist Management are all parts of the Urban Grind family that focuses on new and innovative ways to champion entertainers to brand themselves and monetize their talent and passion for the arts. Check out their website: https://urbangrindtv.com/aboutugtv/

Universal Music Group is a leader in music-based entertainment and provides music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content for more than 60 countries. They focus on developing services and platforms for their artists and expanding experiences for fans. Ingrooves is a music distribution company that gives independent labels and artists marketing and rights management services. Not only is Ingrooves a powerful tech platform but they are also data-driven and made up of a team of marketing experts to assist labels and artists in maximizing their revenue potential. To learn more about Ingrooves, visit their site: https://www.universalmusic.com/label/ingrooves/.

The man behind all of this is none other than Executive Producer/Founder Wally Lockard III, who is an Army Veteran and a Chicago native. Wally is a Hip-Hop Heritage Foundation Hall of Fame Inductee and a recipient of a Cultural Impact Award. Wallys passion for music led him to create Urban Grind TV and since then, he has received 23 awards for their creative media. He is also a member of the board for The Chicago Music Awards, SAE Institute PAC Member, Recording Academy (Grammys) Professional Member and serves as the Vice President of Operations for Jaz-Os label, Kings Kounty Media Group. When asked about sealing this deal he stated, Urban Grind TV Music Distribution is elated to provide artists and creators with this platform to distribute their music, videos, and content worldwide. Urban Grind TV has been a mainstay in the industry for the last 12 years supporting the culture, so this was just a natural progression. He is also releasing a book soon titled MUSIC IS MY BUSINESS: A STRATEGY GUIDE TO THE MUSIC BUSINESS, focused on providing artists and entrepreneurs with knowledge about the music industry and how to navigate through it. To learn more about Wally, check out his page: https://urbangrindtv.com/wally-lockard-iii/

For more information about Urban Grind TV Music Distribution and all of their exciting developments log onto https://UrbanGrindTV.com and follow them at ( @ ) UrbanGrindTV on all social media sites dot

