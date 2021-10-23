Hong Kong – HKSARG strongly rejects and condemns interference from foreign politicians

HKSARG strongly rejects and condemns interference from foreign politicians **************************************************************************



In response to unwarranted statements by individual foreign politicians, a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government spokesman said today (October 22):

“We strongly reject and condemn the biased and groundless statements from individual foreign politicians on so-called issues relating to human rights, freedoms and political participation in the HKSAR.



“Statements issued by individual foreign politicians from the US, the UK, the EU, Australia etc. are flagrant and unsubstantiated attacks on the HKSAR and provocative interventions of the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China.



“The oath-taking of District Council members is conducted in full compliance with the Basic Law. The HKSAR Government strongly deplores and condemns the smearing and unfair comments by foreign governments of this legitimate oath-taking process and the subsequent rightful decisions to disqualify those whose oaths are invalid for failing to meet the legal requirement to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to HKSAR.



“The implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law (NSL) on June 30, 2020 and the passage of the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 on May 27, 2021, have been turning points for Hong Kong.



“Chaos has been stopped and stability restored in Hong Kong. The implementation of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ is back on the right track and, as a result, the HKSAR and its people are looking ahead with renewed confidence in the future.

“The public can once again go about their normal lives without fear of street violence or threats to their personal safety.



“Since the implementation of the NSL, our financial market has remained steady. The banking sector is as robust as ever, financial services remain promising and development opportunities, both in Hong Kong and on the Mainland, continue to open up.



“The NSL had been implemented in full accordance with national and local laws.



“Article 4 of the NSL states that freedoms of speech, of the press and of publication are among rights and freedoms explicitly protected in accordance with Hong Kong laws.



“The NSL also ensures the resolute, full and faithful implementation of the policy of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ – it will not change Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy or undermine the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people under the Basic Law.



“Any claims of politically motivated prosecutions are factually incorrect, nonsensical and misguided. All prosecutorial decisions are based on admissible evidence and applicable laws. Cases have never been or will never be handled any differently owing to the political beliefs or background of the persons involved.



“Hong Kong embraces and upholds the key legal concepts including the presumption of innocence, the prohibition of double jeopardy, and the right to defend oneself and other rights in judicial proceedings that a criminal suspect, defendant and other parties in judicial proceedings are entitled to under the law.



“Following a long period of acrimonious political stalemate, the operation of our Legislative Council has returned to normal after the implementation of electoral reforms.



“People from all walks of life with different opinions about government policies are able to participate in the political system, as long as they uphold the Basic Law and swear allegiance to the HKSAR. People are free to vote and stand for election, regardless of their political affiliation.



“We urge foreign politicians to stop their blatant interference in Hong Kong matters which are the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China.”