Punyam Academy Has Launched Online Course on Certified Food Safety Supervisor Training – Level 1

This online course for food safety supervisor helps to those who want to gain knowledge and understanding of food defense, basic conditions and requirements to achieve food safety, basic HACCP requirements, various food hazards as well as basic requirements for food premises that helps food supervisor to establish control for effective food safety management system.

The course also covers the cleaning and sanitization practices as well as personal hygiene practices for safe food processing. These all subjects will be useful for Food Safety Supervisors of any food organizations, such as food processing/manufacturing companies, eateries, food stores, etc. This course is for junior-level food safety supervisor personnel.

The key benefit of this online certified food safety Supervisor  Level 1 is that anyone having a laptop or smartphone with internet connectivity can attend this course from home or office at a convenient time. Individuals who want to become certified food safety supervisors with the help of an internationally recognized Exemplar Global Certified course must avail this opportunity to enroll in this course at an affordable cost of USD 170.

This online certified food safety Supervisor Level – 1 consists of modules such as lectures/video tutorials, hand-outs, session exams as well as the final exam. On successful completion of the course, the participants will get a certified food safety supervisor certificate with the Exemplar Global logo on it.

Further details of this online certified food safety manager training are available on:



https://www.punyamacademy.com/course/food-safety-awareness/food-safety-supervisor-level1-training

About Punyam Academy



Punyam Academy is an Exemplar Global recognized training provider company that offers various ISO training courses and conducts webinars for online certification as well as classroom training. Punyam Academy is a leading name in e-learning, training, and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards. It specializes in a complete range of courses on awareness, auditor and lead auditor courses on ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, OHSAS 18001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO/IEC 17021, FSSC 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO 17034, Sedex, ISO 22301, NABH, Certified Calibration Engineer and other management system training courses. Punyam provides online courses on all of these topics through effective, enjoyable, and time-saving online training sessions and webinars.

###