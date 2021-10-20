The Scientific Event held to be in Dubai is going to enfold all the divergent topics related to COPD AND Lung Health such as Lung Cancer, Asthma, Air flow blockage, shortness of breath as well as chest tightness by discussing and presenting Keynote talks, Exhibition, Symposia, Workshops, Speaker sessions. COPD Expo 2022 has planned to deliver various information and finding treatment of pulmonary diseases which will be helpful for the attendees. Our conference theme mainly focuses on Novel insights and Therapeutic strategies on Lung cancer and COPD

Learning never exhausts the mind. Learning is not attained by chance; it must be sought for with passion and attended to with rigor. Conferences are not just about discussion, but to connect people with people, people with ideas, and people with opportunities. The key maxim is to cast the future of research which will shape the future of the world. Hilaris Conferences is the major key to unlock the doors of transformation in seeking knowledge from expertise. Various and innovative Conferences with a abundance of research topics will provide everyone with a unique learning and career-building opportunities.

Hilaris Conferences is hosting the International Conferences, leading worldwide researchers, scientists, academic scientists, industry researchers, scholars, decision makers and other professionals to gather in COPD Expo 2022 .We heartily welcome you to take part for the Hilaris Conferences and share your research for a glorious future. We seek the carry of all the stakeholders to fulfill our vision “Join us as a Learner and proceed as a Leader”.

Top Hospitals for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery:



Mayo Clinic



National Jewish Health-Denver



Cedars-Sinai Medical Center



UCLA Medical Center



Cleveland Clinic



NYU Langone Hospitals

Top Associations & Societies of COPD:



American Lung Association



American Thoracic Society



Forum of International Respiratory Societies



Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA)



American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)



American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP)



The Asia Pacific Society of Respirology (APSR)



The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI)



The European Respiratory Society (ERS)



The International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC)



The World Allergy Organization

###