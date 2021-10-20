The Scientific Event held to be in Dubai is going to enfold all the divergent topics related to COPD AND Lung Health such as Lung Cancer, Asthma, Air flow blockage, shortness of breath as well as chest tightness by discussing and presenting Keynote talks, Exhibition, Symposia, Workshops, Speaker sessions. COPD Expo 2022 has planned to deliver various information and finding treatment of pulmonary diseases which will be helpful for the attendees. Our conference theme mainly focuses on Novel insights and Therapeutic strategies on Lung cancer and COPD
Learning never exhausts the mind. Learning is not attained by chance; it must be sought for with passion and attended to with rigor. Conferences are not just about discussion, but to connect people with people, people with ideas, and people with opportunities. The key maxim is to cast the future of research which will shape the future of the world. Hilaris Conferences is the major key to unlock the doors of transformation in seeking knowledge from expertise. Various and innovative Conferences with a abundance of research topics will provide everyone with a unique learning and career-building opportunities.
Hilaris Conferences is hosting the International Conferences, leading worldwide researchers, scientists, academic scientists, industry researchers, scholars, decision makers and other professionals to gather in COPD Expo 2022 .We heartily welcome you to take part for the Hilaris Conferences and share your research for a glorious future. We seek the carry of all the stakeholders to fulfill our vision “Join us as a Learner and proceed as a Leader”.
Top Hospitals for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery:
Mayo Clinic
National Jewish Health-Denver
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
UCLA Medical Center
Cleveland Clinic
NYU Langone Hospitals
Top Associations & Societies of COPD:
American Lung Association
American Thoracic Society
Forum of International Respiratory Societies
Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA)
American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)
American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP)
The Asia Pacific Society of Respirology (APSR)
The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI)
The European Respiratory Society (ERS)
The International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC)
The World Allergy Organization
###