Indigenous Conference Service Australia is now calling for papers for its Closing the Gap Conference series.-

ICS offers ground-breaking opportunity for delegates and speakers to attend multiple conferences with one registration and is committed to delivering you a conference experience of the highest quality and holds the health & safety of all attendees in the utmost regard. ICS guarantees that these conferences give delegates the opportunity to enlarge your network and information base that will be useful to you and your organisation as these conferences are designed from an Indigenous perspective.

ICS success is based upon our principle of trusting our culture, listening and adhering to our grassroots, community-controlled grounding and as part of this, our future planning is open to input from communities and grassroots individuals. With this in mind, we are extremely keen to receive your input and ideas or topics of concern from around Australia which may not have the chance to be addressed in the previous years conference agenda. So, we invite you to be proactive in closing the gap! Submit your entry NOW!

Guidelines in Submitting Paper:

Papers should not contain offensive language and take into account cultural sensitivities of host country.

Papers may treat the themes in a manner that contributes to further discussion of conference aims.

Conference papers must be presented in the finish format not less than 60 days prior to the event.

First round of papers closing date will be close of business on 30th November with a second if required.

Papers that are not chosen in the first round may be resubmitted in the second round.

Papers should be submitted in Microsoft Word format.

Authors of papers presented at the conference will be formally notified of their acceptance.

Papers should explore ways in which the themes show up in the philosophy of the conference.

All papers must be presented in a positive and informative light.

For more information, please visit the conference main website at www.icsconferences.org or contact us by email at adminics ( @ ) iinet dot net.au

###