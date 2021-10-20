Associated Designs – A View Above the Rest: Sloped Lot Home Design Captures Elevated Views

The Sheffield house plan by Associated Designs is one such design. Wrapped in a modern exterior, this eye-catching home embraces natural elements with beautiful cedar siding accents. A two car garage is accessed from the street level providing flat parking and an easy approach to the entry stairs. The entry raises you a half flight of stairs up from the driveway and inside you are greeted by a split-level layout. Not only is this a practical design solution for sloped lot homes it ensures privacy between the living area and the front door.

Choosing to head down will land you in the mud hall. This space is well appointed and designed to help organize bags, shoes, and other essentials needed before leaving the home. A drop zone is conveniently located at the base of the stairs with a built-in bench with coat hooks just steps away. A hutch adds to the available storage. From the mud hall there is access to the attached garage with ample storage towards the back. A hallway off the mud hall leads to the Sheffield’s two secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. A long time trend with homeowners has been separated bedrooms and the Sheffield delivers by keeping the bedrooms on two different floors.

Back at the entry, the stairs that run up lead to the great room. This reverse living layout is ideal for capturing views out the front of the home that may not be visible from the street level. Soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room along with a double sliding glass door fill the space with natural light. On warm summer days the great room can be opened up to the balcony extending the living outside. Views out the front are perfectly captured and can be fully enjoyed inside or out. The great room seamlessly transitions to the dining room. Open floor plans are ideal for informal living and entertaining, with conversations flowing freely between the different spaces. An eating bar frames the edge of the comfortable sized kitchen with walk-in pantry. The upper floor is rounded out with the vaulted owners’ suite. With large windows facing the front any view out the front of the home can also be enjoyed from the comfort and quiet of the owners’ suite. The private bathroom is furnished with dual vanities, storage, and a walk-in closet.

By working with nature, the Sheffield captures views above the rest and blends nature and natural elements throughout the design.

