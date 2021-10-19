Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd. successfully goes live with Nelito’s Data Archival and Retrieval Solution (FinDART)

The J & K Bank is using FinDART solution that will help the bank to increase productivity and efficiency in data management and operations.

In frame: J & K Bank Team and Nelito Team



Mr. Kamal Deep Singh, Project Manager (Technology and Development Department), J & K Bank, said, Since FinDART go-live, we would like to thank FinDART onsite Team Mr. Satish from Nelito and Banks team Mr. Sahil and Mr. Sadiq for their relentless support on the project. I would like to congratulate all of you on the successful Implementation of FinDART Data Archival solutions in an efficient way at J&K Bank Ltd.

The business team of FinDart is very diligent and understood the needs and made the reports as per banks requirement. Moreover, FinDART Product is also flexible and the product delivery team was open to customize the product as per the needs of the business and hope the same support for future requirements as well.

The Nelito team for the project Mr. Satish, Mr. Raman and Mr. Ritesh were very supportive and did a wonderful job for the project. We hope for the same co-operation and continuous support during the contract period as well. The hard work and dedication shown by Project onsite team (Nelito and Bank), during the entire implementation process including development, UAT and Go-Live support and addressing data migration observations is commendable and highly appreciated. Once again, we wish you all the very best for all your future endeavours.

Mr. Sanjay Dube, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Nelito Systems Ltd. said, FinDART solution enables banks to deliver quick ROI, improve customer experience and reduce dependency on legacy systems. We are privileged to collaborate with J & K Bank and help them provide better service to their customers.

Mr. Ajay Chadha, Executive Director, Nelito Systems Ltd. said, We are delighted on achieving this milestone of going live at J & K Bank with FinDART solution. This will help the Bank in achieving their objectives of seamless retention of banking data – to not only meet the statutory and legal compliances, but also to improve the customer service.

About J & K Bank:



The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (J & K Bank), a private sector bank headquartered in Srinagar, commenced its business in the year 1939. The bank functions as a universal bank in Jammu & Kashmir and as a specialized bank in the rest of the country. It is only private sector bank designated as RBIs agent for banking business, and carries out the banking business of the Central Government, besides collecting central taxes for CBDT. The Bank has an ATM network at 1000+ locations and 1023 branches in the country.

About Nelito Systems:



Nelito Systems Ltd., India (Subsidiary of DTS Corporation Japan) is engaged in the business of providing software solutions and services for Banking and Financial Institutions across the globe. With 26+ years of deep BFS experience & execution capabilities, Nelito provides Excellence with Agility through its solutions & personalized services, making it a preferred technology partner of trust.



For more details visit www.nelito.com

###