“Fancy Prison,” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (until 10/15/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Tina Fumo-Martins new book, Fancy Prison: Calling BS on the Child Welfare Industry. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on October 15th.

An instinctual pull as old as time – a grandmother wanting to hold her newborn grandchild – brings readers into an unbelievable ordeal. Author Tina Fumo travels to a small town in Canada and finds herself in the most stressful situation of her life. The authorities have apprehended her two-week-old granddaughter. What her and her family go through to get back their baby will absolutely shock you. Youll wonder if this is really Canada. You will surely cry. You may even laugh. But make no mistake what you find out in the end will make your jaw drop.

Fancy Prison by Tina Fumo-Martin will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (10/11/2021 – 10/15/2021)

Fancy Prison has a rating of 5.0 stars on Amazon.com. Heres what people are saying:

Well written account of what happened in the child welfare industry to authors granddaughter and others. So sad to read about the abuse of power. Hope this book helps change the system. Thanks to Tina for sharing such a personal story. – Patricia H.

Tears filled my eyes page after page. Page after page Tina puts a spotlight on the horrific abuses by the government inflicted on young families. The redundent paperwork, countless meetings with zero productively the STALL tactics. All leading to confusion, broken families and traumatized children most often for their own profits. I support wholeheartedly any publication exposing each and every sickening display of power in the name of protection. I loved every heartfelt page of this book. – Danielle

About the Author:

Fancy Prison is Tinas first book. Its a memoir and plea to advocate for innocent children, all in one. Tina thinks ALL children are beautiful and deserve the utmost of our attention, energy and care. Tinas book is a call to action to solidify what is already so positive and so loving about her country and move forward as one, with their children firmly by their sides.