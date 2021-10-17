Hong Kong – Six digital TV programme channels to broadcast on new transmitting frequencies starting December 1

Six digital TV programme channels to broadcast on new transmitting frequencies starting December 1 ******************************************************************************************



Six digital TV programme channels in Hong Kong will use new transmitting frequencies starting from 0.00am on December 1. The Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) urges property owners and managers to act immediately for arranging contractors to reconfigure their common antenna broadcast distribution (CABD) systems. Otherwise, residents may not be able to continue receiving the TV programme channels concerned after 0.00am on December 1.

The six digital TV programme channels involved are Jade 81 of Television Broadcasts Limited, ViuTVsix 96 and ViuTV 99 of HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, and RTHK TV 31, RTHK TV 32 and RTHK TV 33 of Radio Television Hong Kong. The transmitting frequencies of other digital TV programme channels (i.e. 76, 77, 82, 83, 84 and 85) will remain unchanged.

A spokesman for OFCA said that so far, only around 80 per cent of households in multi-storey buildings with CABD systems in Hong Kong have completed the reconfiguration work. In the remaining 45 days, property owners and managers of those buildings who have not yet reconfigured the CABD systems should make the arrangements as early as possible, and avoid delay of the CABD system reconfiguration.

Upon completion of the CABD system reconfiguration, property owners and managers should, based on the advice of the contractors concerned, inform residents whether they will need to rescan for TV programme channels on their digital TV receivers. Property managers should pay attention to the elderly, ethnic minorities and other residents with special needs, and provide them with appropriate assistance if necessary.

Households using self-provided antennae, including residents of village houses, bungalows and old tenement buildings, do not need to adjust their digital TV receivers or antennae at this stage. These residents will need to rescan for TV programme channels on their digital TV receivers only if they cannot receive any of the TV programme channels after 0.00am on December 1.

For details, please visit OFCA’s thematic webpage (www.ofca.gov.hk/channel_migration) or contact the hotline at 2961 6333 for enquiries. For the reference guide on rescanning digital TV programme channels, please refer to the following link: www.ofca.gov.hk/en/consumer_focus/guide/hot_topics/migration_of_dtt_programme_channels/reference_guide/index.html.