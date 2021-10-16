Forbes included AVTODOM in the rating of 200 largest private companies in Russia and recognized one of the 10 most dynamic companies

The rating of the 200 largest private companies in Russia is compiled by Forbes magazine based on data on revenue for the past year received from companies, the Federal Tax Service of Russia and Rosstat annually. Organizations controlled by private individuals, including those created by foreign citizens to operate in the local market and registered outside the Russian Federation are included in the rating. In addition, subsidiaries of large international conglomerates are not included in the ranking. AVTODOM Group of Companies entered the Forbes rating for the first time and debuted at 183 positions with revenue of 54.2 billion rubles this year.

This year, only 14 companies included in the rating of the 200 largest private companies in Russia have a revenue growth rate exceeding 50%. Ten of them grew more than 60%. The aggregate revenue of these ten companies at the end of last year amounted to 985 billion rubles. Four trading companies, two agro-industrial holdings and companies from the financial sector, mechanical engineering and transport were among the ten most dynamic. AVTODOM became one of them and showed a 61.2% growth in revenue at the end of 2020.

«Despite the overall decline in the car market, last year AVTODOM showed a significant growth in sales, which was accompanied by an increase in the average cost of a new car by 13% and an increase in the share of transactions under the trade-in by 5%. In 2021, our financial indicators will demonstrate even more growth that is noticeable. It was possible thanks to the restructuring of the holding’s business processes, improvement of algorithms for interaction with clients and new ambitious projects, which will provide a worthy alternative to existing services. AVTODOM strives to become one of the first digital dealers in Russia. Our One Touch Service concept is already underway with positive results»,  Andrey Olkhovsky, General Director of the AVTODOM Group of Companies, shared the plans.

###