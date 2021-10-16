Canada – UPDATED – Lane reduction and closure on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

For immediate release

Campbellton, New Brunswick, October 15, 2021 — Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction and a full bridge closure on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for repair work during the following periods:

Monday, October 25, at 12 am, to Friday, October 29, at 10 pm (lane reduction)

Friday, October 29, at 10 pm, to Monday, November 1, at 7 am (full closure)

From October 25 to 29, the J.C. Van Horne Bridge and Salmon Boulevard East under the bridge will be reduced to one lane. Traffic control persons or traffic lights will help guide vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. During this period, all trucking will be detoured to the Matapedia Bridge.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected. Motorists should expect short delays.

From October 29 to November 1, the J.C. Van Horne Bridge will be fully closed. During this period, all traffic will be detoured to the Matapedia Bridge with the exception of emergency response vehicles.

In case of inclement weather, the closure for October 29 to November 1 will be postponed to Friday, November 5 to Monday, November 8. This will include the lane reduction for Salmon Boulevard East.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.