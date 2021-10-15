Whole Kids Foundation and Axis Capital Partner with Local NonProfit on School Garden

Atlanta NonProfit Welcomes Home Depot, Whole Kids Foundation and Axis Capital as Partners in 2021 School Garden Project.

By: Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc.

ATLANTA – Oct. 13, 2021 – PRLog — The Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation (LHTYF) will partner with Home Depot, Whole Kids Foundation and Axis Capital to present the 11th Annual Gardens Are For Kids™ project at Bob Mathis Elementary School in Dekalb County, GA. The project is one of LHTYF’s core educational programs designed to educate children on food origins and empower them to make healthier food choices.

The Gardens Are For Kids™ program focuses on donating a vegetable garden to assist schools located in food deserts with an interactive gardening experience. The goal of the program is to teach children the importance of fresh foods for a healthy diet so they can ward off obesity, diabetes and hypertension. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines Food Deserts as parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the U.S. have obesity. The CDC states that many factors can contribute to excess weight gain including behavior, genetics and certain medications. But societal and community factors also matter: childcare and school environments, neighborhood design, access to healthy, affordable foods and beverages, and access to safe and convenient places for physical activity affect our ability to make healthy choices.

National School Lunch Week is celebrated the week of Oct 11-15 this year and now is the perfect time to acknowledge that schools have had a challenging year. “In 2021, schools are facing staff shortages, food supply issues, and the threat of COVID-19. With these unique challenges, teaching children about gardening is a welcomed diversion,” said Lori A. Manns, President of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc.

LHTYF’s garden project is provided free to Atlanta area schools annually and made possible by the generous support of sponsors and community support. For more information about LHTYF, visit http://www.livehealthyandthriveyouth.org or (800) 551-3775.

About Bob Mathis Elementary School

Bob Mathis Elementary School is located in DeKalb County, GA and is known for its sound educational program and the strong community that supports the school. Bob Mathis Elementary’s mission is to maximize students’ potential by preparing them to be academically and socially successful in a global society.

About Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc.

LHTYF was established in 2010 to teach kids healthy lifestyle habits and encourage active involvement of parents in the metro Atlanta area regarding the health and wellness of their children. The mission of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation is to educate, activate, motivate and empower youth in the areas of academic achievement, health, nutrition, fitness and total wellness. LHTYF exists to educate children on healthy lifestyle habits so they are more likely to avoid obesity, diabetes and hypertension. http://www.livehealthyandthriveyouth.org