Doctor-Recommended K-Beauty Brand Zeroid Launches Zeroid Dermanewal Cleansing Gel for Gentle Cleansing of Ultra-Dermatological Skin

Many dermatology treatments can leave skin extra sensitive and in need of extreme gentle care. Others have skin that is ultra-sensitive to most products and needs only the gentlest touch. Dr. Raymond Labs, K-Beauty’s leading skincare company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable clinic-level skincare at home has launched Zeroid Dermanewal Gel Cleanser, specially formulated to help care for skin that has undergone dermatology treatments and ultra-sensitive skin.

A gentle, clear gel, non-foaming, moisturizing cleanser. This unique product was formulated to be used on dry skin or skin that has been moistened with water. It leaves the skin feeling supple and not tight like some other cleansers.

“This non-irritating cleanser helps maintain pH balance while it removes excess sebum. Perfect as a daily cleanser for sensitive skin and for those who have a weakened skin barrier,” explained Dr. Raymond Park, CEO and developer of the Zeroid lines of skin care, a brand name that has made its way to the daily skin care routines of such celebrities as the K-pop band, “The benefit of this particular gel cleanser is that it also covers skin that has undergone dermatological treatments, and so is the gentlest formula we could produce.”

This cleanser does not contain ingredients that are known to cause irritation such as fragrances, pigments, ethanol, parabens, phenoxyethanol, mineral oil, PG, triethanolamine , BHT and benzyl alcohol.

What is does contain are specialty ingredients such as Allantoin to soothe and Panthenol to help the skin maintain moisture.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.