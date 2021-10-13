The Union Home Ministry began tripartite talks today with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region and the Government of West Bengal.

The Union Home Ministry began tripartite talks today with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region and the Government of West Bengal. The talks aimed at resolving the issues related to the Gorkhas were chaired by the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah. The Gorkha delegation was led by Darjeeling MP Shri Raju Bisht and highlighted various issues concerning the Gorkhas and the region.

The Union Home Minister listened to all the parties concerned and has decided to call for the second round of talks in the presence of the senior officials of the Government of West Bengal in November 2021. The West Bengal Government has been specifically asked to send their senior officials for the next round of talks. The all-round development and prosperity of the Darjeeling hills, Terrai and Dooars region is the top most priority of the Modi Government.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Member of Parliament from Alipurdwar Shri John Barla, the Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Bhalla, Secretary Ministry of Tribal Affairs Anil Kumar Jha, the Registrar General of India Dr. Vivek Joshi, the Principal Resident Commissioner of West Bengal Shri Krishna Gupta and other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs. On behalf of the Gurkhas, the delegation comprised of the Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba, Kurseong MLA B.P. Bajgain, Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama, GNLF Chief Mann Ghising, CPRM Chief R.B. Rai, GoRaNiMo Chief Dawa Pakhrin, ABGL Chief Pratap Khati and SuMuMo Chief Bikash Rai.

