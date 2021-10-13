Integrated Capacity Building through integrated training is the need of the hour as the era of working in silos is over: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today emphasised integrated Capacity Building through integrated training for officers. The era of working in silos is over, he added.

He was addressing the first-ever Joint Roundtable of 23 Central Training Institutions organized for Capacity Building, at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for bringing efficiency in delivery of services and “Ease of Living” for common man.

The Minister said that training of officers and personnel requires to be constantly reviewed and upgraded in view of the fast pace of evolution in all spheres of life. He said, best global practices should be incorporated in training modules along with some incentives for excellence. He said, there is a need to align individual and departmental priorities to our national aspirations and priorities.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed happiness that within a year all the Central Training Institutions will be brought under the ambit of Accreditation Framework. He said, the era of generalization is over and there is a need for a Role specific module and Panel to impart citizen-centric delivery mechanism, which is the core of all Governance Model. He also called for increased use of technology in learning and training modules.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, he is extremely pleased to see that for the first time since Independence, all CTIs present under one roof and brainstorming and sharing the best practices with each other. He informed that the vision of Mission Karmayogi did not take birth overnight and recalled that it was in 2017, when Shri Narendra Modi visited LBSNAA, the first such visit by a Prime Minister in 42 years, where he felt that we still function in silos and there is no sharing of experiences amongst different services.

Laying emphasis on developing a common perspective and a common vision for all functionaries, across the services, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in pursuit of this, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie had started conducting “Combined” Foundation Course from last year by enlarging the spectrum of this course, which earlier included only IAS and a few other Services. For the first time, the Academy conducted a “Combined” Foundation Course by including over 20 different Services from the government sector, he added.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s penchant for Governance Reforms, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled the address by PM to Civil Servants last year at Kevadia in Gujarat, where he said, “Every effort made with impartial and selfless spirit is the strong foundation of New India. To fulfil the dream of a New India, 21st century thinking and dreams are indispensable in our bureaucracy – a bureaucracy that is creative and constructive, imaginative and innovative, proactive and polite, professional and progressive, energetic and enabling, efficient and effective, transparent and tech-enabled”.

Dr Jitendra Singh added that in this transformation, CTIs have a huge role to play in training and shaping the officers for execution of the tasks throughout their careers. He said, to achieve this large-scale transformation through digital means, CTIs are going to create a learning platform, which every government employee can access at his/her convenience. This will include a range of learning materials, videos and bite-sized courses, 5-minute courses which anyone can access even while they are traveling in the metro or their cars.

