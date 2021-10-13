Gordon McCall, automotive industry icon, joins advisory board at ASKA

By: ASKA by NFT Inc.

Gordon McCall, President/CEO of McCall Events Inc.

LOS ALTOS, Calif. – Oct. 11, 2021 – PRLog — ASKA, air mobility developer of the ASKA™ drive and fly vehicle for consumers, continues an exciting growth phase by announcing that Gordon McCall will join their advisory board and also become a shareholder in the company.

Gordon McCall is the President and CEO of McCall Events, Inc. the marketing company that produces the world-renowned McCall’s Motorworks Revival (now in its 30th year and held August 11th, 2021 at the Monterey Jet Center in Monterey, CA), and CoFounder and Motorsport Director of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering (held August 13th, 2021 at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, CA).

“Gordon McCall is highly respected in the luxury automobile sector and will be a valued member of our advisory board,” says Maki Kaplinsky, CoFounder/Chair&COO. “Gordon’s wife, Molly McCall, has also become a shareholder in ASKA and we greatly appreciate her participation in our mission.” Molly is the Creative Director at McCall Events. She is also a renowned artist whose work is in various private collections and has been exhibited nationally and internationally.

“We are delighted to deepen our relationship with McCall Events and were exhibitors at both the McCall’s Motorworks Revival Event, and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering”, adds Guy Kaplinsky, CoFounder/CEO. “It was a fantastic introduction to the luxury aircraft and car communities and we debuted a new timeshare service, ASKA™ On The Fly, a flexible and super-easy way to drive and fly.”

Gordon McCall’s extensive experience includes The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, and host of the Peninsula Classics renowned annual “Best of the Best” Award, with close friend Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of the Peninsula Shanghai Hotel Group. Gordon was a former Class judge at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Field Coordinator for more than 25 years.

His additional affiliations include: Partner and member of the development team, Monterey Motorsports Park, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus for the Naval Postgraduate School Cycling Club, and Member of the Board of Directors for the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation which assists widows and orphans of CHP officers killed in the line of duty.

About ASKA™

The four-seater ASKA™ drives on the road like a car and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL), and flies like an aircraft. The private commuter vehicle enables people to live in a quality environment outside urban areas and to quickly and safely travel to the city center – door to door. A pilot’s license is required to operate the ASKA™. ASKA™ is targeted for delivery in 2026, subject to standard regulatory approval and certification.

ASKA™ is available to purchase as a private commuter vehicle or be placed in the ASKA™ On The Fly timeshare program. ASKA™ On The Fly gives people the freedom to choose when they want to drive and fly. These options will offer a greater number of people access to ASKA™. Pre-order customers have the opportunity to place ASKA™ into the timeshare fleet to recuperate their investment, creating a dynamic ecosystem.

The freedom to drive or fly begins with joining the ASKA Founders Club, a dynamic community to learn about new technology innovations and explore potential business opportunities in the air mobility sector. Members are pre-order customers and ASKA On The Fly™ members.

People interested in joining the Founders Club can register at ASKA’s website and place a $5000 deposit to start the sales process. (http://www.askafly.com/ ) This deposit secures their place on the ASKA™ On The Fly services or the pre-order list. The deposit will be held in an escrow account and is fully refundable after one year.

Founders Club members have the option to pre-order ASKA™ for direct ownership at a price of $789,000 (with optional financing) or join a membership to use the ASKA On The Fly™ services. Pre-order and ASKA™ On The Fly customers will be granted the option to receive one share in the capital stock of ASKA if eligibility requirements are met to comply with securities laws.

ASKA™ by NFT Inc. is headquartered in Los Altos, CA and was founded in 2018.