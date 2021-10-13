Fall is the Perfect Time to Plant New Trees and Lay New Sod with AAA Tree Service

The cooler temperatures in the fall mean there is a lower chance of stress from sun scorch, drought or extremely high temperatures for newly planted trees and newly laid sod. Newly planted trees or sod get the chance to build root systems and prepare for winter dormancy during the fall season. When choosing a planting service, it is important to choose a company that can help choose the right tree for the location.

AAA Tree Service offers tree planting and sod services for both residential and commercial customers. Their expert staff can help determine the best trees to plant this fall based on climate, soil, available area and goals.

In addition to tree planting services, AAA Tree Service offers tree trimming, tree pruning, tree removal stump removal and emergency tree services. The company can also assist with sod installation and mulch services.

“We are well aware that most tree services require a prompt response, and we take pride in respecting that,” said Tommy Ruis of AAA Tree Service. “Moreover, we also handle emergencies such as fallen trees or branches, branches that are stooping too low or a tree bending over the house due to high-speed winds. You only need to call to get quick, professional service.”

AAA Tree Service serves the Hamptons, Bronx County, Queens County, Suffolk County and Nassau County. The company specializes in helping homeowners and businesses ensure they are safe during hurricane season, which continues through November.

For more information Learn More at https://www.aaatreeserviceny.com/