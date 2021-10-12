Touching Hearts NYC Helps Manhattan Seniors Spruce up Spaces and Maintain Pride of Homeownership

For Manhattan seniors looking to stay home as they age, tending to household chores can become a cumbersome and sometimes dangerous task. Ensuring that floors are clear of clutter, spills are cleaned up, and clothes remain clean and put away are just a few concerns that the elderly face when they live alone at home.

Fortunately, Touching Hearts at Home NYC is helping Upper West Side seniors make the most of their time at home while giving them and their families peace of mind. The care provider offers professional in-home elder care services designed to assist seniors with daily housekeeping activities. Tasks like laundry, ironing, and making beds, as well as organizing household items such as bills, mail, and other paperwork are all in a day’s work for Touching Hearts at Home’s caregivers. With light housekeeping services, caregivers can also dust, vacuum, wash floors and windows, and care for indoor plants. With these household tasks taken care of, seniors can more safely navigate their homes and enjoy the comfort of a clean and tidy space.

In addition to light housekeeping services, caregivers provide compassionate companionship services. During their in-home visits, caregivers can engage in the client’s favorite activities like watching television, taking walks in the park together, or doing simple crafts at home. Caregivers will not only help when asked but also are always there when needed.

Like all Touching Hearts at Home NYC’s services, light housekeeping and companionship services are available either on a drop-in basis or 24 hours a day for clients who need more support. Families can have peace of mind that their elderly loved one stays safe in their home and gets valuable social connections with a 5-star rated skilled caregiver. All Touching Hearts at Home NYC’s team members undergo extensive screening and training processes to ensure Manhattan seniors are well taken care of and that their needs are met.

“Our goal at Touching Hearts at Home NYC is to make living at home easier for Manhattan seniors who wish to age in place,” said Craig Sendach, owner of Touching Hearts at Home NYC. “Daily household chores can become overwhelming and even dangerous as we age, and we don’t want these simple chores to stand in the way of someone aging at home. We’re pleased to offer such a valuable service to our clients giving both them and their loved ones peace of mind that their minds, bodies, and spaces are well cared for.”

To learn more about all of Touching Hearts at Home NYC’s services for Manhattan seniors, including light housekeeping services, visit https://www.touchinghearts.com/nyc/

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area – Touching Hearts NYC offers in-home care to aging adults, seniors, and individuals living with medical conditions and disabilities at rates considerably more affordable than care outside the home. The agency is known for Non-Medical Home Care, Companionship and Homemaker services in New York City’s Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Queens, and Rockland areas. Its focus is on providing person-centered care to help those in need remain in their home, maintain the lifestyle they choose, and feel confident they will be treated with the respect and kindness they deserve.