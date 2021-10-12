Timeshare Users Group Celebrates 28th Birthday as First Timeshare Website on the Internet!

Timeshare Users Group is thrilled to celebrate its 28th year of helping provide the Truth about Timeshares!

TUG continues our mission decades later providing Timeshare Owners with the absolute best source of consumer information and a home for all those interested in learning about Timeshares and Timesharing to get answers and help from other owners just like themselves!

With a Timeshare Ratings and Reviews database of more than 5000 resorts, Timeshare owners can read and submit reviews from other owners who have stayed at that very resort and get great information to make the most of your vacation! Adding to that one of the largest and most active Timeshare Marketplaces on the internet with more than $52 MILLION dollars in completed listings in the past few years alone and TUG charges ZERO commissions further proving year after year that you can indeed sell or rent your Timeshare yourself for little or no cost to you! With thousands of active listings in our marketplace every day, there is no better place to buy, sell or rent a Timeshare than TUG!

Lastly TUG provides free information to all interested in learning about Timeshares and Timesharing with access to our free Timeshare online forums that have tens of thousands of other Timeshare owners and experts that all answer questions and provide feedback on any Timeshare related topic! Combining that with our Free Timeshare Advice section that has dozens of Timeshare Advice articles covering a broad range of questions and topics that most Timeshare owners ask, you simply won’t find a more comprehensive and useful source of information anywhere on the internet.

The bottom line is that if you are a Timeshare Owner, TUG exists just for you! No matter what you are looking to accomplish with the ownership from buying, renting, selling, exchanging or just learning how to make the most out of your vacation dollar, this community will provide the help you need 24 hours a day!

About Timeshare Users Group

The Timeshare Users Group (TUG) was the very first Timeshare website on the internet and has been Providing the truth about timeshares to owners for over 28 years!

Started in 1993 by a group of Timeshare Owners just like yourself, is a family run self-help organization providing an unbiased source of consumer oriented information and advice on Timeshares and the Timeshare concept. Here at TUG you get the truth about timeshares for FREE!