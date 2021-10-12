Tech Results introduces Managed Azure Virtual Desktop Services

Some of the key benefits of managed AVD services are consistent user experience, superior performance, simplified management and highly affordable. All that is required is a reliable and fast internet connection.
We offer fully managed AVD services right from design, installation, configuration and management of our clients AVD / WVD environment said Mark Cunningham, Sales Director at Tech Results Ltd. Plus, our well defined SLAs for service availability, response time and remediation gives our clients a complete peace of mind.
For more details on Tech Resultss managed AVD services can be viewed here: https://www.techresults.co.uk/azure-virtual-desktop/
###