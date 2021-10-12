MAONO Named the Honoree of the 2021 Golden Pin Design Award

The flagship product of MAONO, PM500—A professional studio-grade XLR large diaphragm condenser microphone has been named the Golden Pin Design Award 2021 in the product design category by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI). The Golden Pin Design Award has been described by the media as ‘the top design award for the global Chinese market’ and the award ceremony will be held on December 4, 2021.

Maono PM500 is a professional studio grade XLR large diaphragm condenser microphone designed for vocalists, music instrument performers, podcasters, live streamers, and audio professionals.

At the core of the PM500, it is a custom-designed 34mm gold spluttered condenser capsule. It can be seen through the metal mesh and offers a wide dynamic range, unmatched clarity, and ultra-precise cardioid polar pattern. The circuit design utilizes premium components from top-tier manufacturers and a tailor-made permalloy audio signal transformer to provide low self-noise and exceptional sound capturing. Maono PM500 offers a detailed, rich, smooth, and pleasing sound, which is superb for both studio and home recordings.

The body of this XLR condenser microphone is made with zinc alloy and treated with multi-layer coatings. It is sturdy, durable, and functions as an electromagnetic shield to give a purer audio signal.

The kit comes with a shock mount, pop filter, XLR cable, and aluminum carrying case. Users can easily start their pro-level content creation with the accessories provided.

Winning the 2021 Golden Pin Design Award reinforces MAONO’s determination to bring premium audio products to consumers around the world, and once again fulfills its commitment to meet the real needs of end users. This professional studio-grade XLR large-diaphragm condenser microphone can be used with MAONO’s other audio devices.

About the Golden Pin Design Award

The Golden Pin Design Award invites internationally acclaimed design experts to serve as judges every year, and the whole process is fair, impartial, and highly credible. The competition categories include product design, communication design, spatial design, and integration design. The award is based on the criteria of integration, innovation, function, aesthetics, and communication.

About MAONO

MAONO’s microphones, headphones, sound cards, and other professional audio products have been sold to over 150 countries and regions in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia. MAONO has established long-term cooperation relationships with influential internet influencers and professional audio engineers in different countries and has high exposure on Google, YouTube, Amazon, and other platforms.

To learn more about MAONO: https://www.maono.com/