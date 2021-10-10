“The Casebook of Sir Pendleton Stormsnout: Book 1,” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (until 10/08/2021) –

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Robert Feols new book, The Casebook of Sir Pendleton Stormsnout: Book 1: The Gypsys Gleaming Eye. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on October 8th.

Sir Pendleton Stormsnout: Legendary Detective and Seeker of Adventure. So reads the sign that hangs by the entrance of the palatial estate that lies on the outskirts of the sleepy hamlet known as Mouseling Hollow. For most mice, hanging such a sign outside their place of business would be sheer arrogance  a sure sign that they were either puffed-up braggarts intoxicated with their own boastfulness, or vainglorious charlatans seeking to separate the innocent from their hard-earned coin.

But Pendleton Stormsnout is most certainly not most mice. Far from it

When The Feldenspar Daily is granted a rare interview with the famous detective, it quickly dispatches a pair of journalists eager to learn the truth about Sir Pendleton Stormsnout. Is he really as sharp as they say? As learned? As daring? As sophisticated? Being no stranger to news stories that have been a bit shall we say exaggerated, the journalists arrive at his doorstep with two questions burning on their lips: has Sir Pendleton Stormsnout really done all the things hes said to have done? And if so, what is the source of all his amazing abilities  how did he become the celebrated mouse that he is today?

As they question Stormsnouts butler (and chronicler of sorts) Alfred, they will discover that the answers to their questions are both much greater  and far different  than they ever could have imagined

Discover the answers for yourself in this, the first novella in the new Mouseling Hollow Chronicles series  featuring the origin story of Sir Pendleton Stormsnout, the breakout hit character from the internationally best-selling A Journey to Mouseling Hollow series

The Casebook of Sir Pendleton Stormsnout: Book 1 by Robert Feol will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days 10/04/2021 – 10/08/2021 at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GL2BN14

The Casebook Of Sir Pendleton Sormsnout: Book 1 has a rating of 5.0 stars on Amazon.com, heres what people are saying:

Stormsnout is Back, Baby! As a huge fan of the first Mouseling Hollow novel, I cannot tell you how excited I was to see that everyones favorite Mouseling detective, Sir Pendleton Stormsnout, would be getting his own spin-off series. I blew through my ARC of The Gypsys Gleaming Eye, and I am THRILLED to report that it does not disappoint! Stormsnout takes center stage in this one, as we get to find out a little bit more about his origin story, as well as his present-day life in Mouseling Hollow with his hilarious butler, Alfred. This one was definitely a page-turner, as I finished it all in one afternoon. If you loved Mouseling Hollow, youll love The Casebook of Sir Pendleton Stormsnout. Ive also heard that theyre going to be making a graphic novel adaptation of this story — cannot wait to read that one as well! – Matt

Enjoy! There are fun learnéd discussions involving our MC, a brilliant student mouse. Get it yourself while it is still free, or pay for it when the time comes. This was a fun tale, where the main character was a mouse with a life somewhat parallel to humans. He was a brilliant student, from a poor background, but when he angered a mighty but corrupt professor he got expelled. With no money, no dwelling, he set off into the woods. There he met some racoon gypsies , (see the cover) and amongst other happenings the gypsy queen tried to use a mouse equivalent of tarot cards ( interesting drawings) to give him advice about his future choices. – Mynonie

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

International speaker, author, and radio personality Robert Feol is considered by many to be one of the youngest, most up-and-coming real estate investors and motivational speakers in the real estate industry today. In addition to his achievements in the real estate and finance space, Mr. Feol is also the author of the internationally best-selling A Journey To Mousling Hollow young adult fairytale series. The initial installment of the hit series, Book 1: The Fabled Two won the First Place Blue Ribbon Gertrude Warner Award for Best Middle Grade Fiction and was a finalist for the OZMA, Maxy, and Next Generation Indie Books Best Fantasy Fiction Awards.

Feols maverick approach to real estate acquisition and financing and uncompromising attitude towards integrity and full disclosure based method of real estate investing has earned him numerous accolades, including having New York Times best selling real estate author Robert Shemin stating that Roberts radio program is the best real estate investing radio program in the United States.

Considered a visionary by many of his clients and radio show listeners, Feols innate ability to locate highly discounted investing opportunities and get them online has resulted in him being involved in over 2,000 purchase and sale transactions over the past twelve yearsa phenomenal accomplishment for someone who is just for-ty-four years old.

In 2009, Robert created and trademarked through the United States Patent Office The Short-Term Retirement Program (www.ShortTermRetirement.com), a ground-breaking real estate purchase system that allows any investor, regardless of nationality, to take advantage of private financing and aggressive amortizations to build a strong real estate portfolio and have it paid off in as little as five years.