Saitech Inc. is an approved WRMSDC Corporate Ready Program Graduate

Saitech Inc. is certified by Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council for its inaugural first year offering the Corporate Ready Program.

Under the WRMSDC Corporate Ready Program, Saitech Inc has developed capabilities to meet business requirements of major corporations across six pillars of expertise including Safety & Security, Cyber Security, Quality, Corporate Policies, Financials, and Technical Capabilities. Our teams are better equipped to engage large customers, participate in their supply chain and join in opportunities to showcase their readiness to decision-makers.

If your corporation, organization needs a Small Minority Business Enterprise goal achieved you can rest assured Saitech Inc. is readily available to work with your supplier diversity program manager to meet these goals!

For more information regarding our validated Corporate Ready badge, email erwin@esaitech.com

About Saitech Inc

Saitech Inc is an innovative value-added supplier for information technology hardware, software, supply chain services to support cloud computing, data center management, data storage, rugged mobility devices, marine electronics, and office equipment. Saitech Inc provides a total solution to IT acquisitions by providing multi-vendor hardware and software along with significant pre-sale and post-sale services. We provide significant value-added services consisting of configuration consulting and design, systems integration, installation of multi-vendor computer equipment, customization of hardware, product technical support, maintenance, and end-user support.