Celebrity Hair Stylist And Curly Hair Specialist ‘Hairicc’ Expanding for National Tour Come 2022

Hairicc, a well known brand established by Traveling Celebrity Stylist Aric Congdon is now expanding its service area.

Hairdresser to the stars and to A-List clients alike, Aric Congdon, is the owner of hair salon brand, Hairicc, and takes pride in what his company can offer its clients. This American Board Certified Master Colorist received education in Cosmetology in the Greater NYC area and is a highly in-demand hairdresser traveling between his Hair Salon San Francisco and other locations in New York City, Miami, Mexico City and Los Angeles. His first-class expertise is founded on the invaluable training he received under renowned stylists Frédéric Fekkai and Warren Tricomi, and the experience he gained as a Curly Hair Specialist in the West Village of Manhattan.

He remains at the forefront of hair trends and quality and continues to innovate his services through seminars from Bumble & Bumble, Wella Professionals, Davines, LOréal Balayage, Goldwell Master Colorist Cert., Ouidad, Alex Anthony Curl System, and Olaplex. Aric is also a Brand Ambassador for The Wet Brush and Brand Enthusiast of Olaplex, he is active in the New York Fashion Week runway shows, and a regular on set for music videos and entertainment alike. Aric worked and assisted with some of the most high-profile clients in the entertainment and fashion industry in the likes of Miss J, Post Malone, Ludacris, Nigel Barker, and many others.

Arics Specialities are in Balayage and Curly Hair most notably in Balayage and Pintura Highlighting for curly hair. He is going to be introducing a new model for his upcoming Tour Launch. He not only will be taking on new clients in the metro areas of Seattle, Honolulu, San Diego, Palm Springs, Vegas, Austin, Houston, DC, Greenwich and Boston, but he will also be teaching balayage classes and curly haircuts/ coloring. He transforms ordinary, worn out or even the most unmanageable hair into exclusively designed masterpieces in different colors and shapes.

To find out more, please visit www.hairicc.com

Contact:

Aric Congdon, Founder of Hairicc

aric@hairicc.com

(347) 925-8225