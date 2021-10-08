Weapon Agency Launches Charity Creative School for People in Need

A Utah award-winning design firm, Weapon Agency, announced the creation of charity Creativ Academy, a free academy focused on teaching creative skills and business building secrets to underrepresented minorities and low income individuals.

“My career in the creative world has allowed me to live a life that I love with great financial freedom, said Ash Ram, President of Creativ Academy. “Our industry professional instructors will teach their secrets that will hopefully inspire and build confidence in our students to start their own creative business,” said Ram proudly.

Creativ Academy is a free, ten-week course held once a week, for two hours in the evening, on Wednesdays at the Weapon Agency office in Lehi, Utah. Students will first learn how to identify their creative superpower, followed by extensive creative business building skills like how to price services, prepare portfolios that sell, and how to collect a steady flow of engaging clients.

“We’ve secured a powerful lineup of instructors that have made their mark in the world of creativity and design,” said Hannah Uhl, Project Manager for Creativ Academy. “Our instructors have photographed, branded, designed, or otherwise given birth to brands such as Nike, Skull Candy, Mountain Dew, and countless others,” continued Uhl. “Being able to engage, contribute, and build sustainable and profitable creative businesses in Utah across boundaries and cultures is a large component of the Creativ Academy brand, continued Uhl.

The highly interactive creative course began with a desire to improve the economic situation of individuals and communities in Utah. Future plans for the academy include real-life projects with local brands and job placement opportunities in the Utah creative market.

“We are excited to start a beautiful educational partnership with Creativ Academy and the businesses in the Salt Lake Valley, allowing the students to grow in their skill set and be empowered to build successful creative businesses,” said Ram.

Creativ Academy launches it’s first class starting early December. Registration has already begun and free scholarships are available to qualifying participants.

For more information about Creativ Academy and how to attend or provide donations, visit their website www.creativacademy.org

About Weapon Agency

Weapon Agency is a full-service branding & creative agency full of an elite squad of alpha geeks, creative storytellers and strategic visionaries. Together, they mix art and science to turn brands into favorites. They’re small, skilled, and won a few accolades and have designed and branded and otherwise given birth to some pretty nice work. Just know they’ve headed up projects across a breadth of clients that range from Skullcandy to JEEP to Sony Music to Mountain Dew to Adobe to, well, lots of others. For them it’s not about the creative, but the life they breathe into brands that makes them so dangerous.