New Version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.9 Delivers Improved Statement Suggestions Functionality

Whats new in dbForge SQL Complete v6.9:



The CONSTRAINT suggestions in the ALTER TABLE statement are now supported



Suggestion of UPDATETEXT is added



The DISTRIBUTED_AGG suggestion is now available for the SELECT – GROUP BY statements



Support for ALTER/DROP DATABASE SCOPED CREDENTIAL is added



The ALTER DATABASE statement now supports configuration options for Query Store feature



Support for WAIT_AT_LOW_PRIORITY in ALTER TABLE SWITCH PARTITION is added



ALTER DATABASE SCOPED CONFIGURATION now supports a number of new keywords



Full functionality for managing event sessions – CREATE / ALTER / DROP is now available



Support for ALTER SERVER CONFIGURATION in MEMORY_OPTIMIZED options is added

To learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/sql-complete-keeps-extending-sql-prompting.html

