New Version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.9 Delivers Improved Statement Suggestions Functionality

Oct 8, 2021 | Business

Whats new in dbForge SQL Complete v6.9:


The CONSTRAINT suggestions in the ALTER TABLE statement are now supported


Suggestion of UPDATETEXT is added


The DISTRIBUTED_AGG suggestion is now available for the SELECT – GROUP BY statements


Support for ALTER/DROP DATABASE SCOPED CREDENTIAL is added


The ALTER DATABASE statement now supports configuration options for Query Store feature


Support for WAIT_AT_LOW_PRIORITY in ALTER TABLE  SWITCH PARTITION is added


ALTER DATABASE SCOPED CONFIGURATION now supports a number of new keywords


Full functionality for managing event sessions – CREATE / ALTER / DROP is now available


Support for ALTER SERVER CONFIGURATION in MEMORY_OPTIMIZED options is added

To learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/sql-complete-keeps-extending-sql-prompting.html

