Champion REIT Enters Sustainability-Linked Swap with DBS Hong Kong

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (“Champion REIT” or “Trust”) (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, has entered into an agreement concerning cross-currency swap transaction (the “Swap”) with DBS Hong Kong (“DBS”). This derivative transaction is a sustainability-linked swap, which was closed in September 2021. It is designed to provide a hedge against potential interest rate or currency risks related to the Trust’s debt portfolio.

Champion REIT values sustainable development and is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion of the community. This rationale is in alignment with the philosophy of DBS, which places great value on leveraging resources to empower women who need support in the community.

Under this sustainability-linked swap, Champion REIT is eligible to receive sponsorship from DBS to support its Women Empowerment Programme – Champion Mothers, provided that Champion REIT can successfully achieve the key performance targets related to women empowerment. Champion REIT initiated this programme in partnership with St. James Settlement and its social enterprise, and aims to support mothers who have children with special educational needs (SEN) and do not have much work experience to unleash their true potential by:

– Providing skill-learning workshops and free pop-up space at Langham Place Mall for these mothers to have a taste of running a business, and

– Establishing buddy relationships among these mothers and female colleagues to share views on managing family and work

The Trust has organised various business skill-sharing sessions and handicraft activities for these mothers and female colleagues from August to October. The handicraft activities include making Organic Peanut Brittles, Aroma Stones and Coin Bags, enabling all participants to learn, have fun and grow together. A pop-up store selling the products crafted by the participating mothers will be launched in Langham Place Mall by the end of 2021.

Champion REIT secured its first sustainability-linked loan with eight banks, including DBS, in June this year. The sustainability-linked swap marks another milestone in the Trust’s sustainability journey and reinforces its commitment to giving back to the community.

About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

Website: www.championreit.com

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney, “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker and “Best Bank in the World” by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.dbs.com.hk/index-zh/default.page.



Topic: Press release summary