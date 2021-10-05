Hinfo Digital Hotel Solution: F&B Ordering, Guest Service Requests, Encrypted Messaging and Immediate Notifications

This major update builds further upon the foundation established to date, while also introducing multiple new services and upgrades to existing services.

The addition of food and beverage ordering, guest service requests, immediate notifications, and other new features, further assists the trend to transition from traditional hotel compendiums to the Hinfo contactless digital solution.

Offering guests, a digital F&B ordering system, that is accessible on your guests own devices, helps increase sales compared to other traditional methods and increase revenue with higher potential for up-sells, customizing orders etc.

The Hinfo F&B solution supports translation of English menu details instantly via their Auto Translate service. It also adapts to support light and dark mode and is accessible to all property types and sizes with no premium cost attached to it.

Guest Service Requests allows guests to request a time for an on-site service, such as booking a time for the on-site tennis court or for additional amenities to be delivered to their guest room.

Immediate Notifications is the third new service, which allows management to send out a notification to all guests staying at their property, for promotion or safety-based reasons.

The anonymous property feedback section has been completely redesigned, to allow for customizable questions at each property, with a rating or comment field for each. This allows properties to ask questions most valuable to their owners/management.

“Version 3 of our Hinfo service takes our contactless guest solution to a whole new level.” Says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “This release introduces multiple new services and several upgrades across the entire Hinfo product, and everything unveiled today is included in our cost-effective membership.”

Guest messaging has been upgraded to support push notifications for guests using our hotel app and now encrypts all conversations stored on our servers. This further accelerates the Hinfo vision, to improve communication and keep guests informed during their stay, whilst maintaining their privacy as with traditional hotel compendium solutions.

These are some of the other additions to the Hinfo service with this release:

Secure Details functions,

Reduced download when guests receive information updates,

Revamped searching for property visuals to further complement each property’s branding,

Redesigned Near Me section to improve discoverability and

Several other minor benefits for both guests and management.

All the hotel technology within the Hinfo service that properties can provide to their guests, including everything announced today, is possible for only a few cents per room per night, with individual access for every single guest.

Hinfo has further expanded upon the use cases of their digital solution, which allows properties to provide their guests a contactless, efficient and easily accessible communication tool.

To learn more about our Hinfo service and everything introduced today, please visit our Hinfo website.

About App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)

Hinfo is a product developed by App IT Byte, an Australian owned I.T. software innovator based in Melbourne.

App IT Byte solves real industry problems, by building smart and efficient solutions that create new opportunities not previously possible.

Hinfo is a product of the business exploring what smart devices are capable of, to create new experiences that their clients love to use.

App IT Byte stands for being innovative, creative and efficient, and these values are reflected in their products and services.