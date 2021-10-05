Evidnt Continues to Innovate with the Impact Measurement Platform

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies are consistently in the Top 5 spenders in marketing, with an average of 50% of the investment in digital media. That is an average of more than $800 million each year on marketing – the highest of any industry. (Source: Kantar Strategy)

CPG companies significantly trail their retail peers in accessible consumer data to make effective business decisions, with some estimates that they have less than 10% of all traffic and customer relationship databases (CRM). This disparity provides an opportunity for brands to partner with merchants, through analytics companies such as Evidnt, to capture and activate the largely untapped data. Boston Consulting Group’s research with CPG leaders showcases nearly 90% cited data collection, activation, and scaling as key obstacles to their marketing goals. (Source: BCG analysis)

Evidnt’s Impact Measurement platform provides real-time media impact, insights, and opportunities for optimization. Impact Measurement platform is a part of Evidnt’s The Decision Ready platform of SaaS solutions and tools, helping brands and marketers make better business decisions.

“At Nextdoor we’ve used Evidnt’s Impact Measurement solution to understand how our CPG advertiser’s initiatives are driving both national, and local omnichannel sales results. For a category like CPG that is always looking for more granular insights, we’ve been impressed with the speed and actionability of the reporting to drive results for our partners,” stated Colin Johnson Head of Retail and CPG at Nextdoor.

Evidnt’s advanced analytics simplifies the collection of data through seamless and cookieless integrations with publishers, marketers, and media partners, providing real-time measurement of impact on sales. Through direct point of sale integrations with tens of thousands of merchants, Evidnt provides unprecedented scale without any collection of buyer personal information (PII) in privacy forward and safe way.

“We’re excited to bring the Impact Measurement platform to clients, utilizing our advanced analytics and AI to make better business decisions that drive incremental sales and business growth,” said Alex Andreyev, Evidnt’s CEO and Head of Product. “Bringing real-time sales data to marketers and publishers allows for better and faster media optimization that drives sales growth and market share, beyond clicks and impressions.”

Impact Measurement platform is a flow of data stories that help marketers and media buyers understand media performance in near real-time, with areas of optimization. Marketers and brands can seamlessly integrate by providing granular media delivery reporting that Evidnt connects to merchant sales data, rendering advanced analytics for product sales, trends, sales lift, and optimization opportunities. Future iterations will include offline channels measurement, implementation of customized optimization methodologies, brand favorability integrations, and media KPI to sales analysis.

Learn how you can make faster business decisions for your brands today at evidnt.co/impact-measurement