Bryman Counseling Associates Announces Expansion

Bryman Counseling Associates [BCA], experts in infertility-based mental health services, announces an expansion and relaunch of their practice, including HIPAA compliant proprietary telehealth software, a new website, and licensed therapists in multiple states. BCA has created a seamless experience that offers an efficient and accessible way to refer and evaluate clients through their new interactive software. By expanding their team coast to coast, they are now able to increase availability of multilingual and state-specific professionals, providing services both domestically and internationally.

With more than 25 years of expertise in the reproductive health industry, “it became evident that as the fertility industry continues to grow, there is a constant increase in the demand for mental health services. I felt this necessitated a change that would provide a more user-friendly and streamlined experience for our clients.”, says Andrea Bryman, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Founder of BCA. “We have established a reputation in our industry for being efficient, professional and approachable. I wanted to create a national team that will provide a uniform method of evaluating and reporting that is consistent with the same level of expertise and detail that our clients have come to expect from us.”

Features and benefits of our expansion include.

· Streamlined proprietary Telehealth software that allows access to all steps of the evaluation process for both providers and patients. The Provider and Patient Portals include all steps from beginning to end – patient referrals, video screening appointments, report delivery, billing, and ongoing access to the timeline.

· With an expanded network of therapists across the country, the practice is able to match the growing diversity of clients by offering a consistent assessment process in a variety of languages and time zones. All therapists have been trained and mentored by Andrea Bryman, LMFT to provide the same standard of care practices and comprehensive reports.

· New logo, website, and brand appearance

Our new website and software will launch Monday, October 4th, 2021. For more information on

Bryman Counseling Associates and access to our new features, visit www.brymancounseling.com.

About Bryman Counseling Associates

Bryman Counseling Associates is a team of licensed clinicians who provide comprehensive mental health assessments and consultations to egg and sperm donors, gestational and traditional carriers, and prospective parents throughout the United States and worldwide. Our goal is to assure that all parties are well-informed and prepared to move forward in the family-building process.