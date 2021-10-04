Siam Canadian Opens Newest office in Ecuador

Ecuador is the natural next step for our South American business, said Mathieu Bourdeaux, General Manager for Siam Canadian South America operations, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In a very short time we have managed to successfully establish ourselves as reliable, high quality suppliers from Argentina, Chile, Peru and Ecuador as well as other origins in South and Central America. Now having established a permanent presence in Ecuador, we are tied even more closely with Ecuadors fast- growing farmed vannamei shrimp production and export industry, said M. Bourdeaux.

Richard Williams, Siam Canadians Director of Group Business Development says having a presence in what has become one of the worlds top shrimp exporters was inevitable for the Group. This gives the group real credentials as a truly global seafood supplier, said Mr. Williams.

Ecuador has definitely been on our radar for some time and we are very pleased that we are now permanently establishing ourselves there and positioning our business to become a major supplier of Ecuador farmed shrimp just as we have been very successful at accomplishing from our locations across Asia for the past 35 years said Jim Gulkin, Siam Canadians Group Managing Director.

In charge of Siam Canadians Ecuador office is Andres Fajardo Calero. Andres is a 10 year+ veteran in the Ecuador shrimp industry and brings with him a wealth of knowledge of the industry and is extremely well connected and maintains strong relationships with shrimp processors across Ecuador (large, medium and small) as well as directly with farmers throughout the country.

Andres will report to Mathieu Bourdeaux, General Manager for South America.

About Siam Canadian Group



Siam Canadian Group, which is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, established in 1987 has grown continuously for the past 35 years, supplies frozen seafood, fruit, vegetables, canned products as well as high quality meats and poultry from its branches in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and South America (Argentina and Ecuador) as well as Poland to importers, wholesalers, retailers and distributors in over 70 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.siamcanadian.com

