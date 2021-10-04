La Biennale di Venezia 365 days a year

On Tuesday 5 October, during the inaugural week of Expo 2020 Dubai and in the context of the activities of the Italy Pavilion, La Biennale di Venezia will present the Forum titled La Biennale di Venezia 365 days a year.

The event will be live streamed on the website and on the Youtube and Facebook channels of the Italy Pavilion from 11 am to 1 pm (9 am – 11 am CEST).

PROGRAMME

Roberto Cicutto, President of La Biennale di Venezia

Opening remarks, general overview of the International Centre for Research on the Contemporary Arts, directions and programmes of La Biennale and its Archives.

Debora Rossi, Head of the Historical Archives of Contemporary Arts (ASAC) of La Biennale di Venezia

Presentation of the Historical Archives, its past and current activities.

Andrea Del Mercato, General Manager of La Biennale di Venezia

The renovation programme for the offices: completed projects and work in progress, the new offices of the Historical Archives.

Cecilia Alemani, Curator of the Biennale Arte 2022

The experience of the exhibition The Disquieted Muses. When La Biennale di Venezia Meets History.

Hashim Sarkis, Curator of the Biennale Architettura 2021

Curating the 17th International Architecture Exhibition and experimenting in the field on the dialogue between the arts.

Tiziana Lippiello, Rector of the Università Ca Foscari di Venezia

The importance of involving institutions of higher learning in the dialogue with the Historical Archives of La Biennale di Venezia.

At the conclusion of the talks, President Roberto Cicutto will invite the UAE Minister of Culture H.E. Noura Al Kaabi to speak.