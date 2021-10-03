COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 260

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 90 Crore landmark milestone (90,42,59,810) today. More than 65 lakh (65,27,196) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,03,73,643
2nd Dose
89,23,431
FLWs
1st Dose
1,83,54,753
2nd Dose
1,50,87,577
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
36,60,33,612
2nd Dose
8,73,26,509
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
16,08,92,513
2nd Dose
7,82,12,690
Over 60 years
1st Dose
10,20,96,166
2nd Dose
5,69,58,916
Cumulative 1st dose administered
65,77,50,687
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
24,65,09,123
Total
90,42,59,810
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 2nd October, 2021 (260th Day)
HCWs
1st Dose
355
2nd Dose
14,884
FLWs
1st Dose
731
2nd Dose
38,409
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
23,91,219
2nd Dose
21,49,923
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
5,62,689
2nd Dose
6,67,998
Over 60 years
1st Dose
3,18,866
2nd Dose
3,82,122
1st Dose Administered in Total
32,73,860
2nd Dose Administered in Total
32,53,336
Total
65,27,196
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
