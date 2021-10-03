Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 260

Oct 3, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 90 Crore landmark milestone (90,42,59,810) today. More than 65 lakh (65,27,196) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,73,643

2nd Dose

89,23,431

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,54,753

2nd Dose

1,50,87,577

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

36,60,33,612

2nd Dose

8,73,26,509

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

16,08,92,513

2nd Dose

7,82,12,690

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,20,96,166

2nd Dose

5,69,58,916

Cumulative 1st dose administered

65,77,50,687

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

24,65,09,123

Total

90,42,59,810

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 2nd October, 2021 (260th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

355

2nd Dose

14,884

FLWs

1st Dose

731

2nd Dose

38,409

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

23,91,219

2nd Dose

21,49,923

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

5,62,689

2nd Dose

6,67,998

Over 60 years

1st Dose

3,18,866

2nd Dose

3,82,122

1st Dose Administered in Total

32,73,860

2nd Dose Administered in Total

32,53,336

Total

65,27,196

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

