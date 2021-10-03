COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 260

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 90 Crore landmark milestone (90,42,59,810) today. More than 65 lakh (65,27,196) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,73,643 2nd Dose 89,23,431 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,54,753 2nd Dose 1,50,87,577 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 36,60,33,612 2nd Dose 8,73,26,509 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,08,92,513 2nd Dose 7,82,12,690 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,20,96,166 2nd Dose 5,69,58,916 Cumulative 1st dose administered 65,77,50,687 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 24,65,09,123 Total 90,42,59,810

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 2nd October, 2021 (260th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 355 2nd Dose 14,884 FLWs 1st Dose 731 2nd Dose 38,409 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 23,91,219 2nd Dose 21,49,923 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5,62,689 2nd Dose 6,67,998 Over 60 years 1st Dose 3,18,866 2nd Dose 3,82,122 1st Dose Administered in Total 32,73,860 2nd Dose Administered in Total 32,53,336 Total 65,27,196

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

