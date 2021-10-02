Sage University Honored Art, Literature and Passion

Tech Rabo’s summer camp concludes, students learn the virtues of robotics



Bhopal| The summer camp of Tech Rebo Center located at Shahpura was successfully completed. Here kids learned to make robots from scratch with blocks, motors, sensors etc. with LEGO, Make Block and Air Block kits. Students were introduced to the subjects like Pneumatics, Gravity, Renewable Energy etc. The students combined technology with concepts from Maths, Physics and watched their imaginations turn into reality. It was a practical learning experience with various tasks and activities. A LEGO Adventure Camp was organized for young children, where they learned to make objects and models from blocks. He also participated in activities where he learned teamwork and sharing. The summer camp helped students learn about robotics and core values. At the closing ceremony students received certificates and report cards.

