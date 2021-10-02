Hertfordshire Floor Cleaner Announces the Launch of Their New Website

Their specialist areas are stone floor cleaning and wood floor sanding. Their team are expertly trained and extremely knowledgeable about their craft. Part of what sets them apart from their local competition is their incredible determination for growth. This is coupled with a real drive to offer high-quality customer service, so they earn repeat custom and recommendation.

Their new website recently launched and showcases their services. It has been launched as a dynamic site with great visual representation. The design has been completed in order to allow the viewers to navigate freely through the content. While they showcase their recently completed projects, it also allows for additional opportunities. This comes in the form of information and advice for their existing and prospective clients.

The new website design has been formulated in order to offer readers an insight into the brand and their ethos. Their friendly, yet professional tone shines through. There are references to their accreditations and many aspects that offer reassurance.

Saul, founder of Cornwell Services leads the business and personally undertakes all our floor cleaning and refinishing projects. As a former Firefighter, whod trained in engineering and worked as a gunsmith, safety, service, specialist equipment and precise knowledge are central to Sauls approach to work.

The new website covers a lot of information but in a way that is visually pleasing. This is an impressive technique and is coupled with extensive on-page optimisation. This means that the readers have the opportunity of gaining detailed information while the pages can be recognised for their content by search engines. This all-forms part of the importance of their new website and the reason as to why they are so excited at its launch.

The new website provides a range of ways in which prospective clients can get in touch. They boast social media accounts alongside a number of five-star reviews. It is made incredibly clear that this is a professional company looking to set new standards in the provision of hard floor cleaning throughout Hertfordshire and London.

Saul Cornwell, owner of Cornwell Services commented:



We are so excited about the launch of our new website. We are always looking for ways in which we can sustain natural growth. This felt like the next step and we have been amazed at the response we have received. We put this down to our dynamic and drive approach and marketing techniques, coupled with our hard work. Our ambition is to use the new website as help and inform clients so they can use it as a constant reference.

In a time where economic uncertainty is prevalent, it is worthy of announcement that companies are still using their ambition to drive growth of their businesses forward. This is a very exciting time for Cornwell Services and they eagerly await the coming months.

###