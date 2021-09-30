HappyNest Record Growth Validates Laundry Pickup and Delivery Model

HappyNest also recently doubled the square footage of its headquarters to accommodate its growing operations. Q3 2021 enjoyed over 5,000 new signups for the HappyNest next-day pickup and delivery laundry service.

As peoples lives get busier, the demand for pickup and delivery laundry services continues to grow, said John MacKrell, CEO and founder of HappyNest and former multi-store owner of Lighthouse Laundromats. At HappyNest, we have developed an effective and supportive pickup and delivery laundry services business model that is not only profitable for laundromat owners but adds significant additional growth during their slow mid-week period.

Since 2019, HappyNest has been expanding throughout the U.S., working with local, thoroughly vetted, and highly efficient laundromat partners to provide affordable, eco-friendly, and fast pickup and delivery laundry services. The company offers sustainable marketing programs beyond paid search, including branding and content creation, and a versatile and intuitive consumer mobile app for auto-scheduling, payment, and customer requests. HappyNest also provides service area exclusivity to its partners.

Growth in Q3 saw HappyNest launder over 1.2 million pounds and pick up 33,930 laundry bags from customers homes. The increase in business momentum comes as HappyNest receives praise from partners and customers on its strong commitment to customer satisfaction. It registered a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75 this month and a 4.7 rating on LoyaltyLoop. Below are some HappyNest customer quotes:

 Fantastic service . We use it for both our business and personal use.  Jeff N.

 I absolutely love this service. So convenient, and you can’t beat the price. Its next-day service makes my life so much easier! Jaime C.

 This service is GREAT! They pick up and deliver exactly as directed, laundry is always clean, and they text you to keep you up-to-date with pickup and drop-off times. No guesswork!



 Peter T.

HappyNests focus on building its partner network, investing in dedicated customer support, and helping its partners scale their operations are some of the reasons for growth.

For those looking to get into laundry pickup and delivery in a big way, I recommend HappyNest, said Brian Henderson, Founder and CEO of Wash-Dry-Fold POS. I have not met a single HappyNest partner who regretted going with them, and in fact, they all attribute their HappyNest partnership as the key to their explosive growth.

