Author, Speaker, and Breast Cancer Survivor Kimberly S. Reed To Join Former Philadelphia 76ers President Pat Croce on Panel at B. PHL Fest

Speaker, author, business leader and Stage-4 breast cancer survivor, Kimberly S. Reed, will be making an appearance today at this year’s B. PHL Innovation Fest when she takes that stage as part of a special American Cancer Society (ACS) HEALED panel featuring acclaimed business leaders who have beat their battles with cancer and are urging others to live healthy and active lifestyles.

Produced by an ACS group of cancer survivors known as HEALED, the special “Health Through Active Living” panel will be hosted by former Philadelphia 76ers President, entrepreneur and fitness guru, Pat Croce, along with Alicia Jeffries, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Detroit Pistons; and cancer survivor activists Jamil Rivers and Amy Lukasevich.

“Join these others incredible survivors to share our stories of faith and determination with the greater Philadelphia community is a true honor,” said Kimberly S. Reed, who is founder and CEO of The Reed Development Group, LLC, a consulting firm that helps implement diversity and inclusion practices, enhance, design or develop organizational DE&I strategies. “As an active member of HEALED, my goal is to serve as living proof for those going through cancer treatments that there are ways to beat this awful disease and that we need to educate people about the importance of regular check-ups and maintaining an active lifestyle.”

The ACS HEALED Panel will be broadcast as part of the B. PHL Innovation Fest, a series of events, workshops, concerts, and interactive experiences that provides opportunities to hear from and meet with a diverse array of leaders, influencers, and changemakers in entertainment, science, engineering, non-profits, and more.

The HEALED panel will take place Wednesday September 29th starting at 11:30 am. To watch the session live, go to www.bphlfest.com and register as a virtual participant. You will be able to select the session to watch it live. For those not able to participate in the live stream, a recording of the session will be posted to ACS YouTube and Facebook social media channels shortly following the conference.

Research shows that a more active lifestyle can reduce cancer risk, improve quality of life, and minimize the physical and psychological side effects after a cancer diagnosis. American Cancer Society’s HEALED (Health & Energy through Active Living Every Day) Community Movement Weekly Gatherings educate and encourage people to live healthier lives in the present moment.

Reed, who is the author of Optimist Always Win!, a book that details Reed’s successful battle with and recovery from breast cancer, was asked back to be part of the panel that features some of HEALED’s most compelling members.

To learn more about what Kimberly S. Reed and The Reed Development Group have to offer, visit:

The Reed Development Group, LLC,

About Kimberly S. Reed

Kimberly Reed is an award-winning international speaker, author, corporate trainer and diversity, equality, and inclusion executive. With more than 20 years in HR, talent/recruitment acquisition, diversity, equality and inclusion expertise, Kimberly has successfully countermanded inadequate and/or troublous diversity practices by designing, building, leading, and shaping dynamic, high-performing work cultures. She is founder and CEO of Reed Development Group, a cutting-edge multi-disciplined Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion solutions firm.