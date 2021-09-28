New Yorker Electronics Releases new PDI Power Entry Connector Receptacle

These PDI Snap-In Connectors are designed for compact applications with only a 26.5mm width and snap into 1.0mm through 2.0mm panel thicknesses. A strong cord retention/withdrawal force and a heavy duty Nylon body make it ideal for rugged applications. It can be connected with 6.3mm disconnects or New Yorker Electronics will work with Power Dynamics to have the wire assembly added.

The PD-520R2-3121 3-Gang NEMA is 79.6mm x 26.50mm and the PD-520R2-4121 4-Gang NEMA is 107.76mm x 26.50mm. They are both rated at Rated at 20Amps, 125VAC with an operating temperature range of 0°C to 65°C. The housing is constructed of black UL-94V-0 rated Nylon-6 with tin plated terminals. They have a panel thickness range 1.0mm to 2.0mm and they both accept NEMA 5-15P and 5-20P plugs.

The 3121 and 4121 require a withdrawal force of 1.3Kg to 6.7Kg. Initial contact resistance is 10mohms (max.) and its insulation resistance is 100Mohms (min.) @ 500VDC with a dielectric withstanding voltage of 2000VAC for one minute.

For over 35 years, Power Dynamics has been designing and manufacturing high quality power products that meet or exceed industry standards. New Yorker Electronics supplies the full lines of Power Dynamics interconnect and power products, EMI/RFI filters, IEC 60320 inlets and outlets, battery holders, IEC 60309 pin and sleeve assemblies, motor disconnects and various board level connectors.

About New Yorker Electronics



