Rob Hardy, Winston D Johnson, Whit Blakeley and Greg “Beef” Jones to Speak on Panel at C3’s 2nd Annual Sound and Screen Finance Forum

The Sound and Screen Finance Forum, an annual event (postponed due to the international pandemic) helps investors and corporations with ambitions of entering the entertainment industry, navigate and interpret entertainment investment terms and philosophies, is pleased to announce that Rob Hardy, award winning director and producer, Winston D Johnson (Winsonic Digital Cable Systems Network) Gregory “Beef” Johnson (Award Winning TV Producer) and Whit Blakeley (Managing Partner of Roadshow Equity Partners) have been selected to speak at the upcoming C3’s 2nd Annual Sound and Screen Finance Forum in Atlanta, GA from May 4-6, 2022.

“I’m so excited to be able to announce our 2022 event! This event will bring insightful opportunities to explore pandemic/ post pandemic trends in distribution, creative capital, and content while providing a space for innovative collaboration between high-level creatives and alternative investors in the sound and screen arenas. We are the first and only finance event in GA that focuses solely on investment for the entertainment industry.” – Aneesah Bray

Industry leaders will address investment, financing and growth strategies within the film, television, music and digital sectors of entertainment and media, including entertainment technology, innovative platforms, video gaming, gear, worldwide ventures and more. C3 encourages all entertainment industry leaders, policymakers and entrepreneurs to attend the event taking place in Atlanta. Several panels during the event will examine entertainment investor-specific regulations, market trends, policy, advocacy, and research within the world’s largest production market.

The investment panels are geared toward business owners who are scaling up and outwards, looking to produce, merge or acquire creative productions and to those seeking increased clarity or investment into the market. Topics will be announced soon. The event opens with an industry mixer 7pm May 4, a full day of panels on May 5 and closes with half-day panels and award dinner on May 6.

Aneesah Bray’s Firm is dedicated to growth and potential. We’re looking forward to sharing our experience and expertise during all the panel discussions as we did at our successful inaugural convention in 2019 and our mastermind groups since.

Partial Proceeds from the conference will go toward Georgia Production Partnership, the oldest and most dedicated film production organization in Georgia and WIFTA, an organization that recognizes the contributions of women in film and television.

About C3

The Creative Collective Capital Corporation is an Entertainment Investment Event Management company focused on the collaboration between high-level content creators, innovators, distributors, business owners, banks and investors. We are having our 2nd annual Sound and Screen Finance Forum on May 4-6 of 2022 and we are currently looking for next year’s strategic partnerships, collaborators, sponsors and participants. Learn more about us at http://www.C3Forums.com and www.AneesahBray.com and follow us on IG @C3finance.