The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery of his second eye today morning (September 24, 2021) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital. His first eye was also successfully operated on August 19, 2021 at the Army Hospital.

*****

DS/BM

(Release ID: 1757697)

Visitor Counter : 320