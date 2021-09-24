All Star Gaming Limited Add Jay Lundy as an Advisor & Non-Executive Board Member

A British gaming company, All Star Gaming Limited has added Jay Lundy to it’s board as an advisor and non-executive director. Jay Lundy has also become a shareholder.

Jay Lundy is currently employed as the Vice President of Investments & New Ventures for Sean “Love” Combs’ (P Diddy / Puff Daddy) Combs Enterprises. He will share his wealth of knowledge, experience and contacts with All Star Gaming Limited, as well as advising them as they seek to grow their business and first brand WBT (Warzone Banter Tournaments).

In his role at Combs Enterprises, Jay leads new ventures, investment diligence, business development strategy and is actively looking at gaming/esports opportunities. He also has extensive experience in management consulting at BCG, where he has led growth strategy and operational transformation projects globally, including work with major global technology & media companies.

Jay has spent time working on projects across the EU and UK and advises a number of UK-based celebrity-run companies. He founded FuelGood Protein, a health & wellness company in 2015 and Civitas, a govtech platform in 2020.

Jay is an investor, board member and advisor for several startups. He has degrees from Harvard College, Harvard Kennedy School and The Wharton School.

All Star Gaming Limited Co-Founder & CEO, Nadeem Butt, said, “We are proud and excited to add someone with the experience and standing of Jay Lundy at this early stage. We have extremely exciting plans which will all be announced upon the launch of our 1st automated tournament platform, expected to launch in 2021. Jay will be integral to the growth of both All Star Gaming Limited and WBT.” Co-founder and President Zeki Fryers added, “Jay Lundy has been supportive of us from the beginning and it made sense to bring him on-board in an official capacity, we are thrilled with the addition and excited to see the impact he will have.”

All Star Gaming Limited was founded in July 2021.